Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Kartik Aaryan to return as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, watch teaser

Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise the role of Rooh Baba in the third instalment of the popular franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday.

The horror comedy, billed as a “family entertainer”, will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.

“After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” the makers said in a press note.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. It starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 19:33 IST
