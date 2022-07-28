Kartik Aaryan thanks fans after wrapping Shehzada schedule

July 28, 2022 4:50:05 pm
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday finished filming the Haryana schedule of his upcoming film Shehzada. Billed as an action-packed musical, the movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for films like Dishoom and Desi Boyz.
The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a video which featured him greeting fans as they cheered for him on the movie’s sets.
“Thank you Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule,” Aaryan wrote.
Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Featuring Kriti Sanon as the female lead, Shehzada went into production last year. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, Shehzada will be released theatrically in February 2023.
