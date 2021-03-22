Kartik Aaryan tests positive for coronavirus, says ‘dua karo’

Kartik Aaryan shared the news of being tested COVID-19 positive on Instagram. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news on Instagram. Posting a picture, he wrote, “Positive ho gaya (tested positive). Dua karo. (Pray for me).”

Kartik also had a short conversation with his fans who wished him well. “Get well soon,” wrote one. When one of the fans wrote, “Nothing will happen,” Kartik replied, “It has already happened brother.” Another fan sent ‘get well soon’ message to which the actor wrote, “Great plan.”

The news comes days after Kartik walked the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week’s 2021 edition. The actor was accompanied by Kiara Advani, who is also his co-star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, during his appearance on Saturday.

Kartik shared a couple of photos on his Instagram account and wrote about his experience of walking for Manish Malhotra with Kiara. “A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius” wrote the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor.

On the work front, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for release, which is a Anees Bazmee directorial. He will also be sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.