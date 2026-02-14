Kartik Aaryan is the ‘most terrible actor’, says Murder 2 fame Prashant Narayanan: ‘Only surviving because of his parents’ blessings’

Remember the psychopathic serial killer in Murder 2? The role was portrayed by Prashant Narayanan, who, interestingly, never aspired to become an actor. Now, after spending over three decades in the industry and earning acclaim for several performances, he has stirred controversy by claiming that most “A-list” actors lack talent — singling out Kartik Aaryan in particular. “He is terrible,” Prashant remarked.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prashant shared his candid views on actors pulling pranks on set, calling the behaviour “extremely unprofessional.” “Pulling pranks on a producer’s set is not the right attitude. And I believe actors who have more suggestions and questions are often the less talented ones. Some suggest how to take a shot so their physique looks majestic. Some even lift dumbbells right before a shot to show off their six-pack or eight-pack. These actors think that if they ask an intelligent question, they will appear smart. I don’t buy that. The producers don’t like them but just because they can bring back their money is why they put up with all this. These actors are just business instruments for them,” he said.