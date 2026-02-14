Kartik Aaryan is the ‘most terrible actor’, says Murder 2 fame Prashant Narayanan: ‘Only surviving because of his parents’ blessings’

In a recent interview, Prashant shared his candid views on actors pulling pranks on set, calling the behaviour 'extremely unprofessional.'

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Kartik AaryanPrashant Narayanan calls Kartik Aaryan terrible. (Photo: Kartik Aryan/Instagram)
Remember the psychopathic serial killer in Murder 2? The role was portrayed by Prashant Narayanan, who, interestingly, never aspired to become an actor. Now, after spending over three decades in the industry and earning acclaim for several performances, he has stirred controversy by claiming that most “A-list” actors lack talent — singling out Kartik Aaryan in particular. “He is terrible,” Prashant remarked.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prashant shared his candid views on actors pulling pranks on set, calling the behaviour “extremely unprofessional.” “Pulling pranks on a producer’s set is not the right attitude. And I believe actors who have more suggestions and questions are often the less talented ones. Some suggest how to take a shot so their physique looks majestic. Some even lift dumbbells right before a shot to show off their six-pack or eight-pack. These actors think that if they ask an intelligent question, they will appear smart. I don’t buy that. The producers don’t like them but just because they can bring back their money is why they put up with all this. These actors are just business instruments for them,” he said.

Having worked across Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam films and television, Prashant added that he consciously avoids collaborating with people who irritate him. “I try to avoid working with people who irritate me. It’s not like they perform better after questioning everything.”

ALSO READ | 'Rajpal Yadav made a blunder because of poor education': Priyadarshan comes in support of the actor, says he has increased his fees to support him

‘Kartik Aaryan is one of the most terrible actors we have here’

When asked specifically about Kartik Aaryan, Prashant did not hold back. “I think he is one of the most terrible actors we have here. But he is extremely lucky and surviving because of his parents’ blessings. I feel he is very non-communicative, boosted by the people around him. I liked him in the first film he did — Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

When reminded that Kartik was credited with helping revive theatres post-pandemic with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha, Prashant responded, “I don’t know if people are appreciating these actors, but I have seen people laughing at them.” He added, “If you can make somebody laugh, that is good enough. But there is a difference between laughing with someone and laughing at someone. I think Indian audiences are most of the time laughing at people.”

Prashant further commented, “One shouldn’t take luck for granted. His film Chandu Champion and Tu Meri also didn’t work in his favour. If the Indian audience is spending their hard-earned money, time and effort, you should make it worth watching. You can’t just do anything and charge Rs 40 crore. What is the need to dance at weddings and endorse pan masala?”

This isn’t the first time Prashant has criticised a fellow actor. He had earlier taken aim at Ranveer Singh for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Mocking Ranveer’s claims about immersing himself in dark spaces to prepare for the role, Prashant told Siddharth Kannan, “Woh jhoot bol raha hai. Yeh dark spaces mein jana, yeh sab karna yeh bakwas ki baatein hai. (He is lying. All the claims of going into a dark space are baseless.)” Prashant was heavily criticised for his remarks.

