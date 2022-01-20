Kartik Aaryan shares video of when he gifted mom with a Mini Cooper: ‘Ab tak EMI chuka raha hu’

Kartik Aaryan shared an old video on his official YouTube channel of the time when he gifted his mother a swanky Mini Cooper car on her birthday.

In the video, the actor calls his parents to come for a birthday dinner. Then he tells his fans that he is not taking them for dinner, but taking them to the car showroom to buy her a car. He says, “Once we were on an international holiday and we saw many big cars, but my mother set her eyes on a small car, calling it a ‘khilona’, it was a Mini Cooper. And I had decided that I would like to buy it for her, one day.”

Kartik Aaryan with his mother Mala and father Manish Tiwari. (Photo: Karti Aaryan/Youtube) Kartik Aaryan with his mother Mala and father Manish Tiwari. (Photo: Karti Aaryan/Youtube)

As soon as Kartik’s mother reaches, she asks, “What happened to dinner?” To which Kartik says, “This is your dinner,” pointing towards the car. An overwhelmed Mala Tiwari, the actor’s mother, expresses surprise and says, “I know you would do it, but I thought you’d take at least 2-3 years more.” Kartik answers, “Thoda toh vishwaas rakho apne bete pe,” as everyone laughs.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his mother’s birthday by gifting her a swanky car. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/YouTube) Kartik Aaryan celebrated his mother’s birthday by gifting her a swanky car. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/YouTube)

Mala then sits in the car first with her husband Manish, and then with Kartik. The family shared some warm moments as she gives her son a kiss. They have a cake-cutting ceremony on the bonnet of the car.

Kartik stepped out of the showroom to interact with fans who were waiting for him and clicked selfies with them too. His fans wished his mother and said, “Happy birthday aunty, we love your son!”

Known for hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Love Aaj Kal, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor has a long list of big films in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.