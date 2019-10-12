Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh to reteam for Pati Patni Aur Woh

Toggle Menu
Kartik Aaryan and his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh will be seen together Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik took to Instagram to share the news.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the news. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Sunny Singh/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan will be reuniting with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

“Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne.. ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ mein. (Sonu’s Titu is coming to meet Chunti Tyagi in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’),” the actor captioned a picture of him with Sunny.

 

Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne..🤟🏻😁 #PatiPatniAurWoh mein 😎 @mesunnysingh 🎬👬 Tera yaar hoon main 💜

Pati Patni Aur Woh, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, is an adaptation of 1978 BR Chopra drama of the same name.

Mudassar Aziz is directing the movie.

T-Series is producing the film in association with BR Studios.

