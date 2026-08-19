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Kartik Aaryan suffers knee injury on sets of Kabir Khan’s next, to undergo surgery
Kartik Aaryan was filming the last stretch of his sports drama with Kabir Khan, when he sustained a severe knee injury. The actor will undergo surgery.
Kartik Aaryan has sustained a severe knee injury while filming key action sequences on the last day of the shooting of his next sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan, as per a report in India Today. The film, with which the actor turns producer, was in the last stretch of filming, with major action sequences saved for the last two days, during which Kartik suffered the injury.
Kartik Aaryan’s health update
Kartik, who was shooting in Mumbai, was rushed to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, where he’s being treated. The actor will also undergo knee surgery within a day, following which he’ll be required to take a few days off to recover. While he may have closed in on wrapping up the shoot of Kabir’s yet-untitled sports drama, he has other work commitments to honour as soon as he recovers.
As per the report, the first set Kartik will head to right after recovering is that of Anurag Basu’s next untitled romance, the filming of which has been going on in stretches across the country over more than the past year. Kartik is working alongside Sreeleela in the film, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. While its release date was initially announced to be December 5, 2025, it was indefinitely postponed, leading to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar becoming the solo release that day.
SCREEN reached out to Kartik Aaryan’s team but they are yet to share a response about the actor’s health.
Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite
Kartik and Kabir have reunited for a sports drama that will see him play a kickboxing coach to young girl from Kashmir, inspired by real-life athlete Tajamul Islam. Shot across Mumbai and Kashmir, the film also marks Kartik’s production debut, and will launch his banner Dopamine Studios, which has co-produced the film along with Kabir Khan Films.
Also Read — ‘With Awarapan 2, I wanted to reclaim the box office failure of the first film’: Vishesh Bhatt
This is the second sports drama Kabir and Kartik have joined forced for. They previously collaborated on Chandu Champion (2024), another biopic based on the life of India’s first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. While the film wasn’t successful at the box office, it fetched Kartik his maiden National Award for Best Actor.
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