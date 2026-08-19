Kartik Aaryan suffers knee injury on sets of Kabir Khan’s next, to undergo surgery

Kartik Aaryan has sustained a severe knee injury while filming key action sequences on the last day of the shooting of his next sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan, as per a report in India Today. The film, with which the actor turns producer, was in the last stretch of filming, with major action sequences saved for the last two days, during which Kartik suffered the injury.

Kartik Aaryan’s health update

Kartik, who was shooting in Mumbai, was rushed to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, where he’s being treated. The actor will also undergo knee surgery within a day, following which he’ll be required to take a few days off to recover. While he may have closed in on wrapping up the shoot of Kabir’s yet-untitled sports drama, he has other work commitments to honour as soon as he recovers.