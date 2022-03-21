Kartik Aaryan breaks the jinx and finally succeeds in going to Goa with friends, shares pics as proof: ‘Feeling purposeless now’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan finally achieved what most of us just plan and then forget about, the almost mythical Goa trip with friends that we have heard about but rarely see happening.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star succeeding in breaking the jinx and went to a Goa trip with his college buddies, and shared several photos on his Instagram profile as proof.

You can all see the photos below. “Life update 😎 Meri Goa trip ho gayi college friends ke sath 🕺🏻🌴 Feeling purposeless now 🤔,” he joked in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The pictures show him posing for photos, on his lonesome and with friends. He can be seen chilling beside a resort swimming pool, a beach at night, and even attending a full-blown party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Recently, in a media interaction, he had responded to ‘false’ articles that are apparently written about him. He said, “Nahi, aisa kuch nahi hai. Koi pareshan nahi kar raha. (There’s nothing like that. Nobody’s harassing me).”

He went on to quip, “Award le kar jaa raha hoon. (I’m walking away with an award).”

Aaryan was last seen in the thriller Dhamaka, directed by Aarya fame Ram Madhvani. He received praise for his performance in the film. His upcoming projects include Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, and Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada.