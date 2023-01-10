Kartik Aaryan starts his own ice bucket challenge after rigorous Shehzada shoot: ‘Ghutne toot gaye’. See pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up the shoot of Shehzada with the shoot of song but it has left the actor with injured knees. The actor uploaded a picture of sitting with his feet dipped in bucket full of iced water and a big chunk of ice in his hand.

Kartik also uploaded a video story from the sets of the shoot where choreographer Ganesh Acharya is seen giving instructions. Although the background was blurred, director Rohit Dhawan didn’t look happy with the video being made and looked away from Kartik when the camera turned to him. In the recent post, Kartik wrote, “Ghutne toot gaye Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone.”

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik’s post invited amusing comments from fans and friends. Choreographer Mukti Mohan had a hilarious comment on Kartik’s post. She wrote, “Pindli jaayein lekin smouldering pout na jaaye wish you speedy recovery take good care!”

Some fans also pointed out that the actor has given free publicity to the bucket’s brand. A follower commented, “Wo sab to thik h lekin joyo company ki free Mai hi marketing ho gayi (All that is ok but joyo has got free marketing).” A follower also commented, “Issi company ki bucket mere ghar me bhi hai (I also have the same company’s bucket).”

Earlier, Kartik had shared a selfies with Ganesh and Rohit from the same sets and fans were quick to point out that he is shooting the Hindi version of the song Butto Bumma. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of actor Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, whose song Butta Bumma became popular. Kartik’s post made fans point out that the set seems to be similar to that of the original track and Kartik is shooting for its Hindi remake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, who will play the female lead in the film. The movie’s shoot has been wrapped in Mumbai and will release in theatres this year. The film’s trailer is said to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which will release on January 25.