scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Kartik Aaryan spends a day with ‘real heros;’ dances and makes roti with Indian Navy officers. See photos, videos

Kartik Aaryan shared many photos and videos as he got to spend a day with some Indian Navy officers.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 14, 2022 4:11:54 pm
Kartik AaryanAhead of India's 75th Independence Day, Kartik Aaryan had fun with some Indian Navy officers. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan took a day off from his busy schedule to spend it with some officers of the Indian Navy. The actor, who is riding a wave of success after his last hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared many photos and videos from the aforecited day. The actor made this visit ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Kartik Aaryan posed with the officers as they held India’s flag high in the background. In a clip, Kartik can be seen playing a game tug of war with the men. In another video, the actor was seen playing  a video game with some soldiers. The actor did not miss a chance to perform with a dance group of armed men and was also seen teaching them the hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s song. Kartik fell in love with a roti-making machine at the camp. He was also seen giving a shout-out to Indian Navy officers on the occasion.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan: After 7 years and hit films in Bollywood, no one knew my name, called me the ‘monologue guy’

Kartik was seen wearing a Navy cap too as he posed with firearms in his hand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the photos and videos, Kartik wrote, “जय जवान !! ❤️ एक दिन नौसेना के जांबाज़ जवानों के साथ 🇮🇳.”

On the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

Kartik also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani in his kitty.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:11:54 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

National School of Drama registrar, who had called sacking arbitrary, reinstated

National School of Drama registrar, who had called sacking arbitrary, reinstated

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement