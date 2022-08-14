Kartik Aaryan spends a day with ‘real heros;’ dances and makes roti with Indian Navy officers. See photos, videos

August 14, 2022 4:11:54 pm
Kartik Aaryan took a day off from his busy schedule to spend it with some officers of the Indian Navy. The actor, who is riding a wave of success after his last hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared many photos and videos from the aforecited day. The actor made this visit ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day.
Kartik Aaryan posed with the officers as they held India’s flag high in the background. In a clip, Kartik can be seen playing a game tug of war with the men. In another video, the actor was seen playing a video game with some soldiers. The actor did not miss a chance to perform with a dance group of armed men and was also seen teaching them the hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s song. Kartik fell in love with a roti-making machine at the camp. He was also seen giving a shout-out to Indian Navy officers on the occasion.
Kartik was seen wearing a Navy cap too as he posed with firearms in his hand.
Sharing the photos and videos, Kartik wrote, “जय जवान !! ❤️ एक दिन नौसेना के जांबाज़ जवानों के साथ 🇮🇳.”
On the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun.
Kartik also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani in his kitty.
