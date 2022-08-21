Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped the climax portion of his upcoming movie Shehzada, which he believes is his most commercial film ever. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a glimpse of the shoot and also revealed that he slept for 10 hours after shooting the ‘epic climax’.
In the picture, Kartik’s face was hidden behind the clapboard and he was surrounded by people. He wrote in the caption, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”
View this post on Instagram
Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.
Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan had opened up about the budget of Shehzada and his bonding with Rohit Dhawan. He said, “With Shehzada, I am really excited. Release date uski February 10th ho gayi hai aur woh Valentine’s week mein aane waali hai which is a great date to have. We were really happy. Film bhi abhi, woh aur budget badha rahe hai aur film ko aur bada bana rahe hain. Usmein thodi aur cheezein uplift ho rahi hain. I think they need aur time for that so woh time aur kheech raha hai which is for the betterment of the film. Joh chunk bacha hai usko aur bhi jyada [bada banana hai]. Rohit is a great director. I’ve really bonded well with him.”
Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’
Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve
Karnataka: Murder accused ‘allowed’ to spend time with girlfriend in Dharwad lodge, police personnel booked
Sheryl Sandberg gets married to Tom Bernthal; check out this dreamy picture
Industry link key to keeping startups sustainable, says Union minister Jitendra Singh
Body of missing youth found in water tank in Gujarat’s Kutch, search on for roommate
Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes fifth in Korea
Eat Right: Is your teenager breaking out in unseemly acne? It could be related to an unhealthy gut
SPIPA Results: Score released for Stamp Inspector exam; here’s how to check
Vijay Deverakonda: I don’t even know if I want to be remembered
Celebrated Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’