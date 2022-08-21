scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Shehzada is all set to release on February 10, 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped the climax portion of his upcoming movie Shehzada, which he believes is his most commercial film ever. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a glimpse of the shoot and also revealed that he slept for 10 hours after shooting the ‘epic climax’.

In the picture, Kartik’s face was hidden behind the clapboard and he was surrounded by people. He wrote in the caption, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan had opened up about the budget of Shehzada and his bonding with Rohit Dhawan. He said, “With Shehzada, I am really excited. Release date uski February 10th ho gayi hai aur woh Valentine’s week mein aane waali hai which is a great date to have. We were really happy. Film bhi abhi, woh aur budget badha rahe hai aur film ko aur bada bana rahe hain. Usmein thodi aur cheezein uplift ho rahi hain. I think they need aur time for that so woh time aur kheech raha hai which is for the betterment of the film. Joh chunk bacha hai usko aur bhi jyada [bada banana hai]. Rohit is a great director. I’ve really bonded well with him.”

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 05:41:25 pm
