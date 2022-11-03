scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Kartik Aaryan signs a fan’s T-shirt; fan says she will never wash the tee. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan met a female fan in Gujarat and also signed an autograph for her.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan recently met a fan in Gujarat. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has amassed a huge fandom in addition to being the nation’s heartthrob. Despite his busy schedule, Kartik is often seen talking to and comforting his fans. In a recent video, Kartik is seen interacting with a female fan who requested him to sign her T-shirt.

The fan, who was shivering the whole time, expressed how happy she was and also showed Kartik her Instagram highlights dedicated to the actor. Kartik was heard saying, “So sweet of you, thank you so much.” The female fan then requested Kartik to sign an autograph on the T-shirt and said, “I am shivering, I will never wash this T-shirt.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kartik Aaryan had opened up about his fan base in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. He had said, “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me. My fanbase is not something that I have acquired overnight. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Recently, Kartik’s fans flooded the streets of Ahmedabad where the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of his fans chanting his name and following him to his location. He wrote in the caption, “Aapka pyaar.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has interesting projects lined up, including Freddy, Captain India and Shehzada.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:36:01 pm
