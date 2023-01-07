Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting for Shehzada with a song, fans ask ‘Re creating Butta Bomma?’

After enjoying a trip to London and Paris, actor Kartik Aaryan is back on the sets of his upcoming film Shehzada. The actor resumed the film’s shoot on Saturday and uploaded a picture from the sets of the film. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Kartik uploaded a picture of himself with director Rohit Dhawan and choreographer Ganesh Acharya and captioned it as, “Shehzada’s First Day At Work 2023.”

While his fans on social media got excited about this update, many pointed out that the set in the backdrop resembles Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo’s song Butta Bomma’s, which had become a chartbuster upon the film’s release. A follower commented, “Re creating Butta Bomma? while another one said, “Buttabomma copying in process.” A fan pointed out, “Butta Bomba set exactly songs” and another one said, “Buttabomma remake.”

Kartik welcomed the new year with a solo trip to Paris and London. However, his trip sparked rumours that he was on vacation with his alleged ex-girlfriend actor Sara Ali Khan. The posts uploaded by both the actors showed similar backgrounds making the fans wonder if both of them were holidaying together.

On the work front, Kartik had a successful 2021 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. The actor now has Shehzada next for release. The film’s trailer will reportedly be attached with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik’s line-up of films includes Aashiqui 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and director Kabir Khan’s next.