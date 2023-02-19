Kartik Aaryan is surprised there are only one or two viral pics of him with Sara Ali Khan: ‘We happened to be at the..’

Bollywood actors and ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines after their pictures together went viral. In the pictures, Kartik and Sara were seen chatting and laughing in Udaipur. Fans could not keep calm after spotting their favourites together and they started drawing conclusions about their possible collaboration.

Talking about the viral pictures, Kartik said that he was shocked that there were only one or two pictures doing rounds on the internet. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Shehzada actor said, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare log the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (Somebody clicked our picture when we were together. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SarTik FC✨ (@kartiksarafanclub)

When asked about a possible collaboration with Sara, Kartik said, “As of now aisa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such news. And as of now I don’t know anything).”

Earlier this year, fans speculated that the duo has rekindled their relationship after their vacation pictures from London went viral. However, it was later reported that the actors were vacationing in London separately. On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in the film Shehzada. The film, which opened to negative reviews, managed to mint Rs 12 crores in the first two days.