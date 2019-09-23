Celebrity social media videos: Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna and others

A few stars like Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna and Ileana D’Cruz took to their social media accounts to share some recent videos. Scroll to see all.

Sharing this video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “आज खुश तो बहुत होगे तुम !! Die hard fan moment!! Standing next to the legend, @amitabhbachchan Sir and watching him sign an autograph for me… ! Had such a wonderful time shooting with you sir but ab ये दिल मांगे मोर..Love you Sir.”

Arjun Rampal shared a video as he took the #MakeYourMoov challenge.

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, “Wishing my awesomely super mom an awesomely super birthday. She’s the one who taught me what the super in superwoman stood for! .”

Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her interaction with Waheeda Rehman.

Ileana D’Cruz shared this fun video.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Try something new regularly. Like our minds, even our bodies love a different routine/challenge once in a while. If you fall or falter (I do, too); get up again, dust yourself, and give it another shot till you can perfect it. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you from believing that you can… Because YOU WILL (IT)… YOU CAN Swasth raho, mast raho!.”