Shehzada’s new song Chedkhaniyan is for Kartik Aaryan’s dance fans. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada released its new song Chedkhaniyan on Tuesday and while the song is an original number in a T-Series film, it is not particularly memorable. However, Kartik Aaryan has turned this into a dance number, which will appeal to his many fans.

Composed by Pritam, the song has been penned by IP Singh and Shloke Lal, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The music video has Kartik’s character and his newfound family in the film all celebrating their love and togetherness. Kriti Sanon also appears in the music video.

Watch Shehzada song Chedkhaniyan here:

Shehzada is Kartik’s first release of 2023. The actor had a successful 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 making a mark at the box office. In a recent conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik spoke about being one of the highest paid actors of the Hindi film industry. “I have always seen myself as number one, slowly people are also getting to know that and are seeing me like that. But the audience’s love is what matters the most to me. I am desperate for their love and only for that am I obsessed with myself and want to give hit films… there’s only one Shehzada (prince) in the film industry,” he said.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is the Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With this film, Kartik Aaryan is also turning producer. A source previously revealed, “It wasn’t planned or anything. It is early days for Kartik to turn producer. He has just started his career as an actor. But then, the unexpected happened. Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone had not stepped in at that moment, the project would have been stalled. Kartik offered to forego his remuneration. That’s when the other producers offered to have him on board as a producer.”