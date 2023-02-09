Kartik Aaryan is partying with milk bottles, bathing in milk in Shehzada’s Character Dheela 2.0. Watch here

It seems like T-Series has exhausted all the popular 90s songs to remix and now they are on to remixing tracks that released just 12 years ago. Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada released its 2.0 version of ‘Character Dheela’, the song which first appeared in Salman Khan’s 2011 film Ready, and the first thing that you will notice here is Kartik and all the female dancers around him are partying with milk bottles in their hands.

One can imagine that the music video creators here thought that the milk bottles are the stand-out element of the song because they carry the theme for the song’s entirety. There’s one shot in the end where Kartik is splashed with buckets full of milk, which could seem full of innuendos, but they are probably pitching Kartik as the next big star whose film posters should be bathed in milk. For the unversed, it’s a popular tradition in the southern states where large cutouts of a popular star are drenched in milk, treating them almost like gods.

Watch Shehzada’s Character Dheela 2.0 here:

As far as the song is concerned, the music and the beats are exactly what you have heard before, by Pritam, with a few additional lyrics by Ashish Pandit. The original lyric writer here was Amitabh Bhattacharya. Neeraj Shridhar is back as the singer here. The recreation has been done by Abhijit Vaghani.

Fans have been expecting a new version of ‘Butta Bomma’ since Shehzada is the Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. An earlier photo from the set of the film suggested that Kartik was shooting with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The set they were shooting at seemed similar to the one that was featured on Butta Bomma.

Shehzada, also starring Manisha Koirala, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, among others releases on February 17.