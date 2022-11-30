Kartik Aaryan shares his transformation journey for Freddy: ‘From gaining 14 kgs to learning skills from dentist’

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his next Bollywood film Freddy. In the crime thriller, Kartik plays the role of an introvert dentist with a peculiar imagination. The actor has now revealed what went behind the making of this character.

In a video shared by Kartik, the actor is seen understanding the character and his introvert behaviour. He explains how he got into the character of a dentist, who is a loner by nature. In the caption, the actor also wrote about gaining weight to look the part. He wrote, “From gaining 14 kgs to going to a Clinic and learning skills from dentist Becoming #Freddy has been one unforgettable journey for me…”

Kartik Aaryan adds that this onscreen transformation required him to forget his own personality. “Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this challenging on-screen transformation.”

In the video, Kartik is seen learning how to handle dental instruments and change his body language when he gets into the dental surgery.

Kartik Aaryan, in an earlier interview with Etimes, had confessed that he had become a loner in real life while shooting for Freddy. Like his titular character, the actor revealed that he would often get weird thoughts and if was difficult for him to disconnect with the darkness of his character after the day’s shooting was over.

Kartik said that in real life he likes spending time with his family and friends but while playing Freddy, he had distanced himself from others. “Suddenly I started thinking like that. I had started to get weird thoughts in my mind and there were also sleepless nights,” he said.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy, also starring Alaya F, will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2.