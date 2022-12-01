Kartik Aaryan reveals the first time Shah Rukh Khan looked at him: ‘I was so happy…’

Actor Kartik Aaryan recalled the first time he made eye contact with Shah Rukh Khan. The Freddy actor, who is a self-professed SRK fan, said that he went to his palatial residence Mannat in Mumbai. He said that the actor had just driven up in his car and and he noticed Kartik. This was a memory that Kartik has always cherished, he revealed.

Kartik was asked whether he had ever acted like a fan. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I have gone to Mannat–and one Sunday, he got out of the car. We had a bit of an eyelock—this was the first time I had come to Bombay. I was so happy that he had looked at me.”

Kartik has always been a Shah Rukh fan. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I’ve grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic films. I’m his huge fan.” In another interview, the actor revealed that SRK was the first celebrity with whom he clicked a selfie after coming to Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan has had quite a successful 2022, as his film Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 did staggering business at the box office and was one of the few Bollywood hits that did. so He will next be seen in the thriller Freddy, where he seems to play a soft introvert, who actually harbours a dark secret. The film also stars Alaya F and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. Apart from this, he has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline, and a film with Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, SRK is returning to films after five years and has booked 2023 with three different films—Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The star was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.