scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Kartik Aaryan reveals the first time Shah Rukh Khan looked at him: ‘I was so happy…’

Kartik Aaryan opened up about the times that he acted like a true Shah Rukh Khan and visited Mannat just to get a glimpse of the actor.

Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh KhanKartik Aaryan is a big SRK fans (Photos: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan recalled the first time he made eye contact with Shah Rukh Khan. The Freddy actor, who is a self-professed SRK fan, said that he went to his palatial residence Mannat in Mumbai. He said that the actor had just driven up in his car and and he noticed Kartik. This was a memory that Kartik has always cherished, he revealed.

Kartik was asked whether he had ever acted like a fan. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I have gone to Mannat–and one Sunday, he got out of the car. We had a bit of an eyelock—this was the first time I had come to Bombay. I was so happy that he had looked at me.”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan pats Kartik Aaryan on the cheek at an event; fan calls them ‘Badshah and Shehzada’

Kartik has always been a Shah Rukh fan. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I’ve grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic films. I’m his huge fan.” In another interview, the actor revealed that SRK was the first celebrity with whom he clicked a selfie after coming to Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan has had quite a successful 2022, as his film Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 did staggering business at the box office and was one of the few Bollywood hits that did. so He will next be seen in the thriller Freddy, where he seems to play a soft introvert, who actually harbours a dark secret. The film also stars Alaya F and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. Apart from this, he has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline, and a film with Kabir Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Meanwhile, SRK is returning to films after five years and has booked 2023 with three different films—Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The star was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 12:35:18 pm
Next Story

Islamic State chief is dead and new one is picked. Both are unknown.

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill-Vicky Kaushal’s pure Punjabi get-together
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close