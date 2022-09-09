scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan says Love Aaj Kal 2 helped him sign 3 films: ‘Filmmakers started having confidence in me..’

Kartik Aaryan discussed how the filmmakers changed their perception of him after seeing him play a serious role in Love Aaj Kal 2. The film flopped at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali KhanKartik Aaryan spoke about Love Aaj Kal 2, which was a flop.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is preparing for a slew of high-profile projects, spoke candidly about how after Love Aaj Kal 2, directors began to have more confidence in him. “After playing two roles in the fim, filmmakers started seeing me in that light,” the actor said.

Although Love Aaj Kal 2 failed at the box-office, he said that the film brought to fore his serious side, and gave all credit to the way director Imtiaz Ali presented him in the movie. “That’s Imitiaz Ali’s magic,” he said. In the interview with Film Companion, Aaryan also revealed that he signed three films after Love Aaj Kal 2.

The actor who will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He said he has been requesting Hansal to cast him in a film sonce 2011. “Mai pohoch jaata tha ya message kar deta tha ki mujhe please role dedo aapki film mei (I used to message or directly reach and ask for roles),” he said, adding, “Hansal Mehta is someone who will push you as an actor and beyond your capabilities.” Talking about his hunger to do more films, Aaryan said “The hunger will get you the purity and then it’s the director’s medium which will push you ahead.”

On the work front, Kartik recently wrapped Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s film. He is now shooting with Kiara Advani on their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Apart from these, he has Freddy, Captain India and Aashiqui 3.

