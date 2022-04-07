scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Kartik Aaryan says ‘hello from Mauritius’, shoots an action sequence for Shehzada. See leaked photos

Kartik Aaryan is spending some peaceful time on the beaches of Mauritius. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 6:27:03 pm
kartik aaryan shehzada shoot mauritiusKartik Aaryan is shooting for Shehzada in Mauritius. (Photo: Instagram/Kartik)

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the beaches of Mauritius. The Bollywood actor shared a click on his Instagram handle that catches one’s fancy because of the orange sky that beautifully casts its reflection on the sea as well.

Kartik on Thursday posted a picture while taking a stroll at the beach. In the caption, he said, “Hello from Mauritius.” Celebs like Armaan Malik, Aditi Raval and Rochak Kohli gave their reactions to the lovely photograph.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan breaks the jinx and finally succeeds in going to Goa with friends, shares pics as proof: 'Feeling purposeless now'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

kartik aaryan mauritius Kartik Aaryan shared this photo in his Instagram stories from Mauritius.

Kartik shared a sunset photo in his Instagram stories too. He is in Mauritius to shoot a schedule for his upcoming film Shehzada. His co-star Sunny Hinduja has also been sharing photographs on Instagram posing around the sea and beaches.

On Thursday, some leaked photos of Kartik started making the rounds of the internet. It appears that the actor was shooting for an action sequence.

Earlier this week, he posted a picture where his pet dog ‘Katori Aaryan’ was seen sitting on top of his suitcase. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Pehli baar kaam pe jaane mein bura laga (I feel bad for the first time going out for work)”

Also read |Shehzada makers defend Kartik Aaryan after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer calls him 'unprofessional'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

It was recently reported that Kartik had allegedly threatened to walk out of Shehzada. The film is an official Bollywood remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. It was reported that Kartik expressed displeasure over the producers of the original film contemplating about re-releasing the Telugu movie’s Hindi dubbed version in theatres.The co-producer of the original, who was ready to release the dubbed version in Hindi, had called Kartik’s behaviour “unprofessional.”

However, Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the version, said in a statement, “I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with.”

