Kartik Aaryan says he used to feel bad about negative publicity earlier: ‘There were so many, not scared anymore’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is no stranger to negative stories about him. He says that earlier he was worried about the effect that it would have on his family and how they would feel. However, there have been so many stories in the past few years, that he just remain vastly amused by them.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik, who is still basking in the success of his recent Dhamaka, opened up about negative publicity. “I felt bad before, to face the family—incase they had doubt, or they won’t convey their stress to me, I used to feel that. Now that there have been so many stories, that I don’t feel scared now. I laugh.” Kartik added that he feels motivated and stays quiet, even though his colleagues have asked him to retaliate and give an answer to the haters. However, when a successful film like Dhamaka comes along, he ‘sleeps with a smile’.

Kartik says that he prefers that his work speaks, regardless of what happens. “I really don’t care,” he said.

Last year, there had been much buzz surrounding Kartik’s abrupt departure from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The Collin D’Cunha directorial previously starred Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. The production house had shared the statement about his exit through its official social media handles.