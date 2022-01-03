Kartik Aaryan says he used to feel bad about negative publicity earlier: ‘There were so many, not scared anymore’

January 3, 2022 3:19:34 pm
Actor Kartik Aaryan is no stranger to negative stories about him. He says that earlier he was worried about the effect that it would have on his family and how they would feel. However, there have been so many stories in the past few years, that he just remain vastly amused by them.
In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik, who is still basking in the success of his recent Dhamaka, opened up about negative publicity. “I felt bad before, to face the family—incase they had doubt, or they won’t convey their stress to me, I used to feel that. Now that there have been so many stories, that I don’t feel scared now. I laugh.” Kartik added that he feels motivated and stays quiet, even though his colleagues have asked him to retaliate and give an answer to the haters. However, when a successful film like Dhamaka comes along, he ‘sleeps with a smile’.
Kartik says that he prefers that his work speaks, regardless of what happens. “I really don’t care,” he said.
Last year, there had been much buzz surrounding Kartik’s abrupt departure from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The Collin D’Cunha directorial previously starred Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. The production house had shared the statement about his exit through its official social media handles.
“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” read the statement by Dharma Productions. The statement came after it was reported that Kartik Aaryan had left the project, owing to ‘creative differences’.
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 in the pipeline, along with Shehzaada.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-