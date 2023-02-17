scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Kartik Aaryan says he ‘almost’ gave up his fees for Shehzada: ‘They needed someone to step up’

Kartik Aaryan opened up about why he turned producer for Shehzada and decided to forego his fees. The film will release in theatres today (February 17).

Kartik Aaryan says he 'almost' gave up his fees for Shehzada: 'They needed someone to step up'
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada is all set to hit the theatres today. Apart from the grand promotions for the film, Kartik also made headlines for forgoing his remuneration for the film and turning co-producer. 

In a recent interview with Etimes, the actor revealed that initially he had taken his remuneration as an actor, but eventually the film faced a financial crisis. Kartik said that “they needed someone to step up” hence he discussed with his producers and decided to give up his money for the film. When asked if he returned his remuneration in full, Kartik added, “almost.”

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik also revealed that he had signed Shehzada way before he signed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and added, “We are in a good spot right now. It is a mid-budget film but technically it will look grand and it will have that scale.”

Also read |Pathaan box-office collection day 23: After a historic run, Shah Rukh Khan’s film to face competition against Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

In a separate interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik spoke about the financial issues faced by the film and said, “I am all in for the film. When certain issues, not related to our world were happening, they needed someone to stand up and that’s what I did. They suggested me to become a producer with this film and that was it. I am still looking at this film as an actor mostly because majority of my work as a producer is being done by all the producers. 

The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 10:49 IST
