Kartik Aaryan says Freddy has a ‘twisted sa twist’, asks fans if they are ready for the film

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up about his upcoming film Freddy. In a new video shared on his Instagram handle, Kartik revealed that apart from romance, dance, comedy and epic dialogues, there will be a “twisted sa twist” in the movie. He wrote in the caption of the video, “Freddy alag hai, twisted sa.”

Freddy is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2 and Kartik will play the mysterious dentist Dr. Freddy Ginwala. The film also stars Alaya F and she will portray his love interest Kainaaz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Recently, in an interview with Firstpost, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his character Freddy and said, “Freddy surely was a very challenging film for me as an actor. It gave me several disturbing nights. But with all the hard work we put in, the journey on this one was smooth.”

He added, “When a character is challenging, one cannot say it’s hard to play him on reel… because then you’re already setting a limitation for yourself and you have lost all the excitement already. I took onto this film with full commitment and was looking forward to every day when I was shooting for it.”

Kartik Aaryan has had an eventful year so far, with Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 minting moolah at the box office. The actor has interesting projects lined up. He has Shehzada, Captain India and Aashiqui 3. Recently, veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik was also a part of Hera Pheri 3. However, Kartik and the makers have not confirmed the news yet.