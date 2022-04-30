Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani look their stylish best at GQ awards. See photos

April 30, 2022 9:44:12 am
Friday evening saw Bollywood celebrities put their most stylish foot forward as they arrived for GQ Awards 2022. Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Ali Khan, and several others looked suave as they struck a pose for the paparazzi.
Among those who won GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 were Sara Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Tripathi, Abhay Pannu (director of Rocket Boys), Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Fahadh Faasil, and Kiara Advani. Singer Prateek Kuhad, and Shark Tank India’s, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Ghazal Alagh were also honoured.
Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani met each other at the awards night with a warm hug. Kriti also shared pictures of herself on social media with the caption, “I’m a Pink Soul 💖” Kiara’s pictures from the evening got a lot of love from her friends and colleagues. While Mira Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor left fire emojis on the pictures, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor commented on her Instagram post and wrote, “GIRL WHAT ARE YOU😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
Check out all the pictures from GQ Awards 2022:
Best of Express Premium
Mandira Bedi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi also attended.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-