Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani look their stylish best at GQ awards. See photos

Friday evening saw Bollywood celebrities put their most stylish foot forward as they arrived for GQ Awards 2022. Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Ali Khan, and several others looked suave as they struck a pose for the paparazzi.

Among those who won GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 were Sara Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Tripathi, Abhay Pannu (director of Rocket Boys), Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Fahadh Faasil, and Kiara Advani. Singer Prateek Kuhad, and Shark Tank India’s, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Ghazal Alagh were also honoured.

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani met each other at the awards night with a warm hug. Kriti also shared pictures of herself on social media with the caption, “I’m a Pink Soul 💖” Kiara’s pictures from the evening got a lot of love from her friends and colleagues. While Mira Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor left fire emojis on the pictures, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor commented on her Instagram post and wrote, “GIRL WHAT ARE YOU😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Check out all the pictures from GQ Awards 2022:

Sara Ali Khan at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani sported a thigh-high slit gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani sported a thigh-high slit gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan posed with their awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan posed with their awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi was among the 30 Most Influential Young Indians. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi was among the 30 Most Influential Young Indians. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shantanu Maheshwari at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shantanu Maheshwari at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tahir Raj Bhasin has recently given some of the finest performances in 83 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tahir Raj Bhasin has recently given some of the finest performances in 83 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tripathi Sharma also won an award on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tripathi Sharma also won an award on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rasika Duggal at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rasika Duggal at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi was also present at the award night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mandira Bedi was also present at the award night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aayush Sharma at GQ Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

