Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan make stylish entry at Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash. Watch

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a starry birthday evening on Monday. In attendance were most of his Bollywood friends including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and several others. As they arrived for the party, all the celebrities put their best fashion foot forward.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan struck a pose in style as she wore a black gown for Manish’s birthday party. Kareena came along with her sister Karisma, and Amrita and Malaika Arora. The four ladies made for a perfect frame for the paparazzi. Janhvi attended the party with her younger sister Khushi. As usual, the two sisters gave the onlookers some major fashion goals.

Sidharth Malhotra also came to celebrate Manish’s 56th birthday but fans missed seeing his ladylove Kiara Advani with him. Varun Dhawan was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal to the party at Manish’s house and Karan Johar came wearing pink pants.

Check out all the photos of the celebrities who came for Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash

Earlier, Manish had cut his birthday cake in the shape of the digit ’56’ and a few other cakes with actors Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Rekha, and filmmaker Karan Johar during his midnight birthday celebration.