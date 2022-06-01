Kartik Aaryan rubbishes report of him taking over Housefull franchise from Akshay Kumar, after replacing him as lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A day after dismissing reports about having hiked his fee after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter again to shut down a report that claimed he was taking over the Housefull franchise from Akshay Kumar. The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, also starred Akshay in the lead role before Kartik stepped in as the lead in the standalone sequel.

“Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai (Will anyone even bother to ask me what my next film is)?” he wrote in a tweet, calling the report ‘baseless’. A day earlier, he had dismissed a similar report that claimed that he’d hiked his fees following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He’d joked, “Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (I’ve been promoted, but haven’t gotten an increment).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made over Rs 130 crore at the box office, and is expected to conclude its run with at least Rs 150 crore. This makes it only the third bonafide Hindi hit of the year, after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files.

Kartik has previously starred in hit films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. His last theatrical release, Love Aaj Kal 2, was a critical and commercial flop. He followed it up with Dhamaaka, which debuted directly on Netflix. Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India.

Kartik had spoken about comparisons being made between him and Akshay at a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 press event. He’d said, “I didn’t want to do that comparison, because those shoes are too big to fill. I loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa; I have grown up watching his films. So comparison naa he kare toh better hai (it’s better if one doesn’t make that comparison). I love him as an actor. We have tried to do our best here. Of course, the title is (same), but the character, there are things which create that nostalgia.”