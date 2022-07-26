Kartik Aaryan reveals what he said to Shah Rukh Khan in viral video

July 26, 2022 9:37:06 am
Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Aaryan is generating buzz for the right reasons lately, a recent video of the actor with Shah Rukh Khan only added to the fan frenzy. In the video, Aaryan is seen whispering something to Khan and the senior actor responding in an affectionate manner. Aaryan has now revealed what he said, to receive such a sweet reaction.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Aaryan was asked about the viral video, he said, “I asked, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dekhi ke nahi, sir (Did you watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or not?).'” When asked about SRK’s response, the actor said, “He replied, ‘Dekhi hai beta bahut accha hai tu usme (I watched the film son and you are very good in it).’”
Shah Rukh Khan’s response was accompanied by a sweet pat on Kartik Aaryan’s cheek, which garnered a positive reaction from fans online.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pathaan. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The superstar also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, has kickstarted the shoot of his film Shehzada, which is the official Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Latest News
Ranveer Singh lost brand endorsements after Ladies vs Ricky Bahl flopped: ‘Wrote my own script for my first ad’
County Championship: Navdeep Saini sizzles for Kent, Umesh Yadav went wicketless for Middlesex
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
India Monsoon Live Updates: This July is Mumbai’s third rainiest since 2015
Shamshera box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film is a washout
Meet Preeti Maske, a Guinness World Record holder who cycled from Leh to Manali in 55 hours 13 minutes
Bengal school jobs scam live updates: ED gets 10 days’ custody of Partha Chatterjee; TMC trying to make him scapegoat, says oppn
Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu: Government announces holiday for four districts on July 28
2 UK leadership contenders spar over tax in TV debate
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes after Ukraine grain deal
Salman Khan bats for Katrina Kaif: ‘She has worked really hard’
Sonia to appear before ED again; Congress to protest at Parliament, party office