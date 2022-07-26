scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Kartik Aaryan reveals what he said to Shah Rukh Khan in viral video

In the viral video, Kartik Aaryan is seen whispering something to Shah Rukh Khan and the senior actor responding in an affectionate manner.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 9:37:06 am
Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh KhanKartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan recently crossed paths at an event. (Photos: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Aaryan is generating buzz for the right reasons lately, a recent video of the actor with Shah Rukh Khan only added to the fan frenzy. In the video, Aaryan is seen whispering something to Khan and the senior actor responding in an affectionate manner. Aaryan has now revealed what he said, to receive such a sweet reaction.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Aaryan was asked about the viral video, he said, “I asked, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dekhi ke nahi, sir (Did you watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or not?).'” When asked about SRK’s response, the actor said, “He replied, ‘Dekhi hai beta bahut accha hai tu usme (I watched the film son and you are very good in it).’”

Shah Rukh Khan’s response was accompanied by a sweet pat on Kartik Aaryan’s cheek, which garnered a positive reaction from fans online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pathaan. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The superstar also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, has kickstarted the shoot of his film Shehzada, which is the official Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

