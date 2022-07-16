Kartik Aaryan reveals first look at Shehzada, sets up box office clash with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Kartik Aaryan has shared a first-look still of himself from the upcoming film Shehzada, which reunites him with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The film has been moved from its original November release date, and will now debut in theatres in February 2023.

The change in release date likely happened after Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey was slotted for November 4. Both films are produced by T-Series, and Shehzada being delayed avoids an internal clash.

Kartik posted the photo on social media, writing in the caption, “Shehzada Returns Home 👑 Feb 10th 2023.” The picture shows the actor sprinting towards someone, or something, with an intense look on his face. He’s wearing an olive green shirt. His fans weren’t entirely pleased about the delay, but appreciated the first-look reveal. “We were waiting for 4th November 😭😭,” one fan wrote. “Can’t waitt,” another fan commented.

Shehzada, a remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is directed by Rohit Dhawan, and also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. This means that Shehzada will now clash at the box office with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. But rumours are swirling that the film might be postponed because some scenes with Alia remain to be shot.

There’s history there. Karan and Kartik were supposed to work together on Dostana 2, but behind-the-scenes conflicts led to Kartik’s departure from the film, fuelling rumours that all was not well between the two. Having recently starred in the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also has Freddy and Captain India in the pipeline.r