Kartik Aaryan reacts to being pitted against Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan, says ‘it doesn’t really matter’

Actor Kartik Aaryan said in an interview that he feels ‘blessed’ to be working at a time when such varied content is being produced. He was responding to a question about being pitted against his contemporaries such as Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

Asked if he keeps tabs on them, Kartik Aaryan told RJ Siddharth Kannan that more than feeling threatened or competitive, he feels inspired to do better after watching them perform.

He said in Hindi, “I watch all their films, and speak to them honestly. In fact, Ranbir (Ranbir Kapoor) was talking about Ranveer (Ranveer Singh) in an interview recently about doing a multi-starrer. Yes, people pit actors against each other, but that doesn’t really matter. I appreciate good performances, or good dancing. For example, Tiger (Tiger Shroff) is so good at action, and I really admire him for it. I admire Ranbir and Ranveer for how they perform in certain scenes.”

He continued, “More than a sense of competitiveness, I feel inspired to improve myself after watching them. I would love to be mentioned in the same breath as them, in terms of performance and action. It’s so wonderful to see so many different kinds of actors working in the industry these days. We are really blessed to be in this day and age.”

The actor can be seen in director Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which debuted on Netflix on Friday. In the dramatic thriller, the actor plays a news anchor who is held hostage in the studio by a ‘terrorist’ who threatens to detonate bombs in Mumbai. Kartik is one of the busiest leading men around, with numerous projects lined up. These include Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, Freddy, Captain India and more.