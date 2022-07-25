scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Kartik Aaryan is proud that he’s ‘popular on rapid-fire shows’, fans believe it is a jibe at Koffee with Karan

Kartik Aaryan's name has so far popped up twice in the ongoing Koffee With Karan 7, including Sara Ali Khan's indirect reference of calling him her 'ex'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 9:14:45 am
sara ali khan ex kartik aaryanSara Ali Khan indirectly call Kartik Aaryan her 'ex' in Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Instagram/Kartik Aaryan and Disney+ Hotstar)

Actor Kartik Aaryan has said that he is proud of being popular in the rapid-fire round of shows. Referring to getting an indirect mention by several celebrities presumably on Koffee with Karan, Kartik took the ‘compliment’ in his stride.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was first teased for being a celeb favourite name in the rapid-fire round of “other shows”. When asked about one thing he’s proud of, Kartik quipped “that I’m popular among rapid-fire shows,” leaving fans sure that the actor and the host were hinting at the ongoing Koffee with Karan season 7.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan is asked his marriage plans, actor says ‘eligible eligible mei single hi reh jaaonga’

Kartik Aaryan’s name has popped up twice in Koffee with Karan Season 7 so far. While Ranveer Singh mimicked Kartik in the show’s opening episode, Sara Ali Khan also mentioned him indirectly. When Sara was asked by host Karan Johar, “Why her ex is her ex?”, the actor replied, “because he’s everybody’s ex.”

kartik aayan sara ali khan love aaj kal 2 Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan worked together in Love Aaj Kal 2.

In the same episode Karan also confirmed that Sara had dated Kartik, so many fans were sure Sara’s potshots were targeted at Kartik, who’s currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...Premium
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...
Also watch |Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aryan share awkward hug at awards event

In Koffee with Karan Season 6, Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to go on a coffee date with Kartik Aaryan. The two eventually worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020 and rumours of them seeing each other also emerged at the same time.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement