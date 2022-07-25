Kartik Aaryan is proud that he’s ‘popular on rapid-fire shows’, fans believe it is a jibe at Koffee with Karan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has said that he is proud of being popular in the rapid-fire round of shows. Referring to getting an indirect mention by several celebrities presumably on Koffee with Karan, Kartik took the ‘compliment’ in his stride.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was first teased for being a celeb favourite name in the rapid-fire round of “other shows”. When asked about one thing he’s proud of, Kartik quipped “that I’m popular among rapid-fire shows,” leaving fans sure that the actor and the host were hinting at the ongoing Koffee with Karan season 7.

Kartik Aaryan’s name has popped up twice in Koffee with Karan Season 7 so far. While Ranveer Singh mimicked Kartik in the show’s opening episode, Sara Ali Khan also mentioned him indirectly. When Sara was asked by host Karan Johar, “Why her ex is her ex?”, the actor replied, “because he’s everybody’s ex.”

In the same episode Karan also confirmed that Sara had dated Kartik, so many fans were sure Sara’s potshots were targeted at Kartik, who’s currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In Koffee with Karan Season 6, Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to go on a coffee date with Kartik Aaryan. The two eventually worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020 and rumours of them seeing each other also emerged at the same time.