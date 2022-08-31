Kartik Aaryan asked how he’ll remain relatable after buying a private jet: ‘Sapne dekhna thodi chhod dunga?’

Kartik Aaryan has cultivated a loyal fanbase in a relatively short time as a Bollywood star. A real outsider in the industry, Kartik slowly climbed his way to the top with hit after hit, including the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, and the recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which crossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik was asked how he manages to continue nurture a certain level of relatability with his fans, despite becoming one of the richest actors in the industry, with several expensive cars and dreams to buy a private jet. “I still travel in economy… I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it also. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger.” Host Anupama Chopra asked, “Now you want a private jet?”

And Kartik joked, “Private jet bhi aana chahiye. It’s all relative. I want to be more successful and go to super success. It doesn’t stop, but the relatability factor is that I like the same food. If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer and naan and that’s not going to change. I don’t have to prove that I come from Gwalior, and that I’m relatable. I don’t need to do anything. I talk the same way as I always have. The core doesn’t change. These are all materialistic things.” When it was pointed out to him that relatability might become an issue if he actually buys a private jet, Kartik paused for a moment, and asked, “Sapne dekhna bhi chhod dunga kya (Shall I stop dreaming now)?”

Kartik Aaryan had once revealed that his first car was a third-hand purchase for Rs 60,000. He also mentioned that even after tasting success in the film industry, he would have to take autos to the Red Carpet. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a hit, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik a McLaren supercar.

Kartik has several films in the pipeline, including Shehzada, an untitled film with director Kabir Khan, and director Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He will also be seen in the streaming release Freddy, and will soon begin filming Satyanarayan Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.