Kartik Aaryan picks up Rajpal Yadav in his arms at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success bash, fans love his funny ways. Watch

The cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are in a celebratory mode. Understandably enough, since the horror-comedy managed to rake in Rs 100 crores in nine days. While fans claim the movie has given lead actor Kartik Aaryan’s career, a new lease, its supporting cast is making news too. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Kartik, along with his co-actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, and director Anees Bazmee celebrated the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Monday. Amid sharing candid moments in front of cameras, an adorable video featuring Kartik and Rajpal is grabbing eyeballs, where the former is picking Rajpal in his arms to pose for the shutterbugs.

Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav posed for some fun moments at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav posed for some fun moments at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

While fans cannot get enough of the happiness on their faces, many found the moment worth cheering for. Rajpal, who reprises his Chhote Pandit, was a part of the film’s first part too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Kartik Aaryan, who was seen in Dhamaka last year, has remained embroiled around rumours pertaining to his casting in Dostana 2 and his reported fallout with Karan Johar. But, the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought him back in the race.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan-following among the youth, recently called himself a ‘fan-made star’. Kartik shared that the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 felt “surreal” to him. He said in a statement, “I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this.”

The cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the success bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the success bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dedicating the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to its team and the makers, he spoke about the joy he felt visiting the Gaiety cinema hall where he met his fans and saw a housefull board.

“The amount of love coming from the audience has been so unreal that it only felt satisfactory when I celebrated with them. I danced with them, asked them about the film and me. I am a fan made star and without them, any celebration is incomplete. I have started other commitments but I am ensuring that I take time out whenever I can to celebrate the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the people who have been making it one – the audience and the fans,” he said.