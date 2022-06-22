scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Kartik Aaryan picks his favourite scenes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has managed to strike gold at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 8:38:28 pm
bhool bhulaiyaa 2 kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a blockbuster.

From the happiness Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office success gave him, to how life changed for him in the last one month, Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday answered several fan questions during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

Calling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a “game changer” for him, Kartik replied to a user, “I am well and on a high that everyone is watching the film multiple times. Thank you so much for all the love towards #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Also read |Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar sit at the same table, laugh as Varun Dhawan makes Dharma joke. Fans say ‘feud’s over’

Replying to a fan who wanted to know about his favourite scenes from the movie, Kartik tweeted, “#AmijeTomar Tandav and #RoohBaba ka Entry Scene are among my Fav scenes #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Reet, who brings him into her haunted house in Rajasthan. Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the few Bollywood films that managed to strike gold in the pandemic era. The movie entered the Rs 100 crore club on its ninth day itself. The horror comedy’s collection currently stands at Rs 183.24 crore.

Also read |Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Samrat Prithviraj’s failure, casting Akshay Kumar: ‘Still unclear to me what problem…’

Kartik Aaryan is now looking forward to the release of his next movie, Shehzada.

