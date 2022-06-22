Kartik Aaryan picks his favourite scenes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

From the happiness Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office success gave him, to how life changed for him in the last one month, Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday answered several fan questions during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

Calling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a “game changer” for him, Kartik replied to a user, “I am well and on a high that everyone is watching the film multiple times. Thank you so much for all the love towards #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

This was a picture of a deleted scene from #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and actually i was thinking if the film will touch 100 crores ❤️#AskKartik https://t.co/9lbd6scAAH — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 22, 2022

Despite overwhelming odds i managed to stay determined and focused

It helps now that all my hard-work and efforts are being appreciated ❤️🙏🏻#AskKartik https://t.co/CIu5uZ7hbP — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 22, 2022

Replying to a fan who wanted to know about his favourite scenes from the movie, Kartik tweeted, “#AmijeTomar Tandav and #RoohBaba ka Entry Scene are among my Fav scenes #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Reet, who brings him into her haunted house in Rajasthan. Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the few Bollywood films that managed to strike gold in the pandemic era. The movie entered the Rs 100 crore club on its ninth day itself. The horror comedy’s collection currently stands at Rs 183.24 crore.

Kartik Aaryan is now looking forward to the release of his next movie, Shehzada.