Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Kartik Aaryan pays his phone bill before attending an awards ceremony, watch video

At the award ceremony, Kartik Aaryan reflected on the year 2022 and said that it was really a game changer for him as an actor and performer.

kaartik aaryan hera pheri 3Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Freddy. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently won the Elle Superstar of the Year award. Before attending the awards ceremony, the actor first cleared his postpaid phone bill.

Kartik shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “From paying my mobile bill to receiving ‘Superstar of the Year’ Award A Night To Remember.” The actor is heard in the video talking about paying his phone bill before turning into a dapper gentleman for the awards ceremony. Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are also seen in the video, along with all the fun he had during the gala.

After receiving the award, Kartik Aaryan said, “Thank you for the superstar of the year award. This year has really been a game changer for me as an actor and performer. Yeh title mujhe bohot acha lagta hai. I hope har saal mai yeh award leta rahoon. So thankful to the audience. To all the love my fans have given me, to all my films and myself, thank you.”

Kartik will next be seen in the film Freddy opposite Alaya F. The movie will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 3. Apart from this, the actor has Shehzada and Captain India. Recently, Paresh Rawal confirmed on social media that Kartik is a part of Hera Pheri 3. However, Kartik has not given any confirmation yet.

