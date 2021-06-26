Kartik Aaryan is channeling his inner Shaktimaan in latest video, says ‘Avengers can wait’

Kartik Aaryan had left his fans excited with a teaser of his upcoming project. While his fans thought Kartik is to star in a superhero film, it was later revealed by the actor that he has become the brand ambassador of a multiplayer mobile game titled Brawl Stars.

On Saturday, Kartik treated his fans to a reel and hinted that he would rather play Shaktimaan than be a part of the Avengers. Kartik paid tribute to the first Indian superhero with a new reel. He also used ‘Shaktimaan’ theme song.

Sharing the reel on his Instagram profile, Kartik wrote, “Avengers can wait. Shaktimaan for the win.”

As soon as he dropped the video, many of his fans tagged him as Shaktimaan 2.0. One of his fans also wrote, “You are my biggest inspiration” while another mentioned, “I love this Shaktimaan.”

Kartik was announced the brand ambassador of Brawl Stars earlier this week. Talking about his collaboration, Kartik said in a statement, “I’ve been into gaming since my college days, and during the last lockdown, I discovered Brawl Stars. What instantly drew me to this unique game was its pace and intensity, and the fact that I could play it with friends. That makes it more fun for me, as I absolutely love it when some friendly competition is involved.”

On the work front, Kartik announced his next project titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Sharing the news, Kartik wrote, “A story close to my heart. A special film with special people.” The film, directed by Sameer Vidwas, is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.