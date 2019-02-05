Kartik Aaryan’s look in Pati Patni Aur Woh revealed

Kartik Aaryan has donned a new look for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Based on the 1978 film of the same name, Kartik steps into the shoes of Sanjeev Kumar for the remake.

Kartik has been known for playing urban, cool characters, so this look stands out as he sports a moustache. The clothes, too, are unlike the ones Kartik has sported in his earlier movies. Designer Niharika Khan and hairstylist Hakim Aalim have styled Kartik’s look in the film.

Kartik shared his look from the film on Instagram with a caption that read, “Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh 👀”

Producer Bhushan Kumar spoke about Kartik Aaryan’s new look in the film and said, “To essay his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has donned a new look which is bound to surprise everyone. All of us on the set were taken aback to see this transformation of Kartik from a boy-next-door to a mature individual. He looks visibly different from the characters he has played in the past. I am sure this decision on his part to experiment with his look will be liked by his fans.”

Producer Juno Chopra of B R Studios added, “Kartik’s new look is sure to surprise everyone. Especially because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly married man in the film and his look needed to be changed. Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shoot for the film”.

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Meanwhile, Kartik will soon be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi that releases on March 1.