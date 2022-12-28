Kartik Aaryan is in full ‘yolo’ mood during solo Paris Trip, fans wonder how he isn’t getting mobbed on the streets

Kartik Aaryan jetted off to Europe to ring in the New Year. After attending Salman Khan’s birthday bash this week, the actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself in Paris. He said that he is travelling ‘solo’ in the City of Love.

Kartik posted a photo of himself from Paris’ Trocadéro Metro station. In the caption, he wrote, “Yolo (you only live once) and solo.” The actor struck a pose as he looked away from the camera. Fans were rather confused as to why he wasn’t getting mobbed on the streets. One wrote, “Arey sadak par mob kaise nahi kar rahi janta (hey, how come the public is not mobbing you on the street)?” Another added, “Paris on fire.” Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Uff!” Others appreciated his ‘killer’ looks.

Earlier, he had shared a photo with the caption, ‘Paris, Je t’aime…”

Fans had flooded the comments section with heart emojis, and one wrote, “The temperature of Paris is going to increase now….”

Kartik Aaryan had a glowing 2022 and witnessed box office success with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was one of the few hits from Bollywood in the year. He also starred in the thriller Freddy, alongside Alaya F, which released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor has a host of projects in the pipeline including Aashiqui 3, Shehzada, with Kriti Sanon. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also features Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy and is slated for released in February 2023.