Kartik Aaryan on his mother’s battle with cancer: ‘It was a very emotional time’

Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday attended a special event at a hospital in Mumbai as part of the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month. The actor posted glimpses of the evening on his social media. He also interacted with cancer survivors and heard their stories.

Kartik, who attended ‘Nidarr Hamesha’, a cancer prevention awareness drive at Nanavati Hospital, shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety. Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls 💪🏽 #CancerSurvivors ❤️.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan, set the actor on a path of success.

Kartik also shared at the event that his mother is a cancer survivor. He said, “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease.” Kartik got emotional while talking about his mother’s cancer journey.

Four years ago, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor has often spoken about his mother’s journey. “It is not a disease that we should be very afraid of. Today we have many facilities because of which we can come to know about it much in advance. I would like to share how important it is for all of us to go for regular health check-ups, so one can know at an initial stage if they have cancer, and they don’t have to go to a stage where it becomes scary. One can get treated early on.”

“I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes,” Kartik concluded.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Ram Madhvani’s Netflix film Dhamaka. He has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Shehzaada, the Hindi remake of Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in the pipeline.