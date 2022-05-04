Kartik Aaryan opens up about fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently opened up about the fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The actor and the production house were working on Dostana 2 before the fallout. In a statement issued after the fallout, Dharma refused to divulge details and said that it would maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on the matter.

When asked if the fall out could affect an actor like him, who has no filmy background, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

Just around the fall out between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, there were reports that a few industry insiders are creating a lobby against the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to sabotage his career. When asked if he thinks there is any truth to these reports, Kartik said, “Nobody has the time for it.”

He added, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), directed by Priyadarshan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the second installment also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 20.