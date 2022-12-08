scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Kartik Aaryan on the success of Freddy: ‘It feels amazing to know that people are accepting me in this shade too’

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his role in Freddy and added that he likes to experiment with characters.

Kartik Aaryan's Freddy is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was seen in a different avatar in his recent film Freddy, has said that playing Dr. Freddy Ginwala was very tough and added that he likes to experiment with his characters. The actor also spoke about the audience’s response for Freddy and said that he is extremely overjoyed.

Kartik said, “I am extremely overjoyed by the kind of response I have been receiving for Freddy. It was indeed a very tough character that has come my way but I enjoyed the process of achieving the intensity.”

 

The actor added, “I always like to experiment with my characters and I am very glad that the audience is loving the performance and accepted Freddy, the way we really wanted this character to come out. As an actor, it feels truly amazing to know that people are accepting me in this shade too as I tried my hand at this genre for the first time.”

Freddy, also starring Alaya F, is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan has interesting projects in the pipeline. He has Shehzada, Captain India, Aashiqui 3, Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next. Recently, veteran actor Paresh Rawal revealed on Twitter that Kartik will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3. However, neither Kartik nor the makers of the film have confirmed the news.

