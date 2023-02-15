Pathaan success will inspire audiences to go to theatres more, says Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose film Shehzada is set to hit theatres this week, is happy with the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and hopes that it will inspire audiences to go to theatres.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, on a promotional tour for his latest film in the city here, said he is confident that they have made a good film in Shehzada, the Hindi remake of 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. “I think we made a good film, and automatically when someone will watch the film he will like our movie. There is nothing like being overshadowed. It is a good thing that Pathaan has done wonderfully well, that is good for industry. It achieved historic figures and that will inspire audiences to go to theatres more,” Aaryan told reporters.

To a question if there is an increasing trend of Bollywood movies being adapted from either Hollywood and Southern blockbusters, Aaryan said many South films are also adapted from Hindi movies.

“Remember the remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was done in South. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was an original movie which inspired producers of South for adapting. There are other examples also. It is a big myth (that only Hindi films are adaptations from original ones made by southern film industry).

“There is also a great demand for several Hindi stories and writers in South… If there is a good story, producers and directors want to make it for their audiences,” he added.

Asked how much he has evolved as an actor over the years, the actor said he has not changed much as a person. “Situations have, of course, changed and my struggle has also changed relatively. But my core strength remains the same. I am still learning and there is a long way to go,” the actor said.

“I just wish people around me don’t turn into yes men, and I am happy they haven’t,” he added.

On a question of nepotism, Aaryan said he did not face anything but “when you don’t know someone, only hard work counts”.

“I would have never wanted it any other way. If I ever have to start my journey again, I will undertake my complete journey in the same way as I did from start,” Aaryan said.

The actor has turned co-producer with Shehzada but it is not something on the cards for him anytime soon.

Aaryan thanked Salman Khan for praising the song “Character Dheela”, which is a remake of a song from Salman’s film Ready. “He (Salman) was gracious enough… one song in my film is the recreated version of one of his iconic songs.. It is a big honour (sic).”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Aaryan. Rohit Dhawan, known for films such as Desi Boyz and Dishoom, has directed the film. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, the film is set to be released February 17.