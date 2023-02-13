Kartik Aaryan on his ‘secret’ to deliver back-to-back hits: ‘I take a gut call’

Kartik Aaryan’s star has been on the rise for quite some time, but his demand by both makers and audience grew several notches higher after he delivered a blockbuster last year with the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Its success was especially significant in a time when post pandemic no Hindi films were able to spin gold at the ticket counter. So what does he do that no one else can?

According to Kartik, there is no ‘secret formula’ to his success. The actor, while speaking with ETimes said that it is just his gut instincts, hardwork and self-belief, that has performed wonders. His last six releases out of seven have been hits.

“It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience,” the actor told the publication in a recent interview. After his OTT outing with Freddy on Disney Plus Hotstar, Kartik is looking forward to dominate the celluloid once again with the Rohit Dhawan dramedy Shehzada. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, and is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Earlier, Kartik had confessed that even during the time when industry was going through a dull phase due to the pandemic, he took a hefty amount of Rs 20 crore for ten days of work in what is presumably Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. On the episode of Aap Ki Adalat, he spoke about the fees and also why film producers pay him the hefty amount they do. When journalist Rajat Sharma told Kartik Aaryan he had become ‘so obsessed’ with himself that after earning ‘sava lakh ( ₹1.25 lakh)’ in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), he was now asking for Rs 20 crore. Kartik answered, “Woh to dus din ke hain (That was for 10 days).” When he tried to make light of the whole thing, the host added, “No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during Covid-19 pandemic in 10 days, you took ₹20 crore.” Kartik then mentioned, “Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe, par kya main aise discuss kar sakta hoon apni fees, mujhe nahi pata. Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai (Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid).”

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan also has a romantic drama with Kiara Advani called Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline.