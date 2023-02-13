scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan on his ‘secret’ to deliver back-to-back hits: ‘I take a gut call’

Kartik Aaryan managed to deliver a blockbuster last year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, when no Hindi films could. The actor is now looking forward to the release of Shehzada.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Shehzada. (Photo: Kartik/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan’s star has been on the rise for quite some time, but his demand by both makers and audience grew several notches higher after he delivered a blockbuster last year with the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Its success was especially significant in a time when post pandemic no Hindi films were able to spin gold at the ticket counter. So what does he do that no one else can?

According to Kartik, there is no ‘secret formula’ to his success. The actor, while speaking with ETimes said that it is just his gut instincts, hardwork and self-belief, that has performed wonders. His last six releases out of seven have been hits.

“It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience,” the actor told the publication in a recent interview. After his OTT outing with Freddy on Disney Plus Hotstar, Kartik is looking forward to dominate the celluloid once again with the Rohit Dhawan dramedy Shehzada. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, and is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan on defeating ‘brother’ Shiv Thakare, and trolls calling him ‘undeserving’: ‘Mujhe fark nahi padta’

Earlier, Kartik had confessed that even during the time when industry was going through a dull phase due to the pandemic, he took a hefty amount of Rs 20 crore for ten days of work in what is presumably Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. On the episode of Aap Ki Adalat, he spoke about the fees and also why film producers pay him the hefty amount they do. When journalist Rajat Sharma told Kartik Aaryan he had become ‘so obsessed’ with himself that after earning ‘sava lakh ( ₹1.25 lakh)’ in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), he was now asking for Rs 20 crore. Kartik answered, “Woh to dus din ke hain (That was for 10 days).” When he tried to make light of the whole thing, the host added, “No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during Covid-19 pandemic in 10 days, you took ₹20 crore.” Kartik then mentioned, “Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe, par kya main aise discuss kar sakta hoon apni fees, mujhe nahi pata. Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai (Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan also has a romantic drama with Kiara Advani called Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 14:52 IST
Next Story

SC junks challenge to J&K delimitation: what did the petitioner, Centre argue?

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close