Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status: ‘Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon’

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his relationship with his Love Aaj Kal co-actor Sara Ali Khan, and being single for over a year after the two split up. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor’s statement on his relationship status has come after filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik dated and eventually broke up.

Kartik, without mentioning who he was in a relationship with, said in an interview with Film Companion, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else).” When the interviewer suggested that the actor is very precise with him timeline, he blushed and added, “I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly…it just was not precise.”

Kartik Aaryan’s name has so far popped up twice in the ongoing seventh season of Koffee With Karan, which included Sara Ali Khan’s indirect reference of calling him her ‘ex’. In an earlier interview, Kartik had said that he was proud for being so popular on the rapid fire section of the celebrity chat show.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was teased for being a favourite name in the rapid-fire round of “other shows”. When asked about one thing he’s proud of, Kartik had jokingly replied, “that I’m popular among rapid-fire shows.”

Kartik has been mentioned too many times on Karan Johar’s chat show. While Ranveer Singh mimicked Kartik in the show’s opening episode, Sara Ali Khan also mentioned him indirectly, when Karan asked her “Why her ex is her ex?”,to which she had replied, “because he’s everybody’s ex.”

Both, Sara and Kartik have never officially spoken about being in a relationship. The two apparently started dating when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020) and reportedly broke-off after the film released and tanked at the box office.