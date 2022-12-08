Kartik Aaryan says Love Aaj Kal flopped after ‘film took over’, but audiences came for the ‘star cast’

Actor Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is largely credited with having pulled the Hindi film industry out of the doldrums this year, after registering earnings of over Rs 250 crore worldwide. But it wasn’t a guaranteed hit. Kartik was coming off a direct-to-streaming release, and the most high-profile flop of his career in director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal reboot.

In a new interview with The Times of India, Kartik reflected on his career and revealed that he questioned for signing on to each one of his biggest hits, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Luka Chuppi.

In the TOI interview, Kartik seemed to suggest that his fans showed up for Love Aaj Kal, but that it was the film’s fault that it tanked. “It gave me a lot of eyeballs,” he said, adding that he is ‘glad’ that he got an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali. He said that the film opened to Rs 13 crore, which suggested to him that the audience’s ‘confidence’ in him had increased. He added, “The Friday collection is very important. It gives you a sense of the number of people coming in for the star cast. Saturday and thereafter, it’s the film that takes over and tries to move ahead.”

It was during this time that Kartik was embroiled in a controversy when it was decided that he will quit the in-production film Dostana 2. While Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions released a statement that it will maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on his departure, Kartik continues to insist that he will let his work do the talking.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a box office success, he was gifted an expensive McLaren supercar by producer Bhushan Kumar. Kartik revealed in the interview that the reports about him having slashed his fee for certain projects is true, but that he will demand what he feels he deserves if the project is mounted on a big enough budget.

The actor was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Freddy, and has three films in various stages of development, including Shehzada, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and a new film to be directed by Kabir Khan.