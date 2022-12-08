scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Kartik Aaryan says Love Aaj Kal flopped after ‘film took over’, but audiences came for the ‘star cast’

Kartik Aaryan reflected on his career and revealed that he had been dissuaded from doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Luka Chuppi -- his biggest hits.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is largely credited with having pulled the Hindi film industry out of the doldrums this year, after registering earnings of over Rs 250 crore worldwide. But it wasn’t a guaranteed hit. Kartik was coming off a direct-to-streaming release, and the most high-profile flop of his career in director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal reboot.

In a new interview with The Times of India, Kartik reflected on his career and revealed that he questioned for signing on to each one of his biggest hits, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Luka Chuppi.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan on being called ‘replacement star’: ‘Have been ignored for years, tough to ignore me now’

In the TOI interview, Kartik seemed to suggest that his fans showed up for Love Aaj Kal, but that it was the film’s fault that it tanked. “It gave me a lot of eyeballs,” he said, adding that he is ‘glad’ that he got an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali. He said that the film opened to Rs 13 crore, which suggested to him that the audience’s ‘confidence’ in him had increased. He added, “The Friday collection is very important. It gives you a sense of the number of people coming in for the star cast. Saturday and thereafter, it’s the film that takes over and tries to move ahead.”

It was during this time that Kartik was embroiled in a controversy when it was decided that he will quit the in-production film Dostana 2. While Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions released a statement that it will maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on his departure, Kartik continues to insist that he will let his work do the talking.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...Premium
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a box office success, he was gifted an expensive McLaren supercar by producer Bhushan Kumar. Kartik revealed in the interview that the reports about him having slashed his fee for certain projects is true, but that he will demand what he feels he deserves if the project is mounted on a big enough budget.

The actor was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Freddy, and has three films in various stages of development, including Shehzada, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and a new film to be directed by Kabir Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:45:31 am
Next Story

Fernando Santos, the Portuguese coach who remains unfazed by the drama around Cristiano Ronaldo and feels no pressure when benching him

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

What Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rekha were up to at Manish Malhotra bash
What Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rekha were up to at Manish Malhotra bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close