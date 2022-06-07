Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossing Rs 150 crore mark: ‘I feel like a shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie recently crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. To celebrate his success, Kartik conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

During the session, Kartik made statements about his signature hairstyle, his relationship status and breaking the dry spell of Bollywood films at the box office.

When one fan asked about his state of mind, and how he feels after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s massive success, Kartik tweeted, “I feel Like a Shehzada 👑 #AskKartik.”

The actor was also asked how much he was able to secure from the film’s earnings as his own share of profit, to which he responded with a post that read, “150 cr mein profit nahi, Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota ❤️ #AskKartik. (No one can put a number on the love I have received post release, and that’s the only kind of profit that matters.)“

From work, the conversation drifted towards Kartik Aaryan’s personal life. Fans grilled him about his love life, while some wanted to know the secret behind his popular hairstyle.

Replying to a query about his love life, Kartik tweeted, “Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga.” (The marriage bit comes later. First, I need a partner.)”

And when the topic of his thick mop of hair came up, the actor said he has no secret recipe for his luscious hair, except good genes of his parents. “Aise kuchh apply nahi karta. Naturally aise hai. Thanx to mummy papa #GoodGenes #AskKartik,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.