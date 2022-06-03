Kartik Aaryan on being celebrated for saving Bollywood amid the success of South films: ‘Miles to go…’

Rising superstar Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The horror comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, is eyeing Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office. In a recent interview, Kartik has thanked the moviegoers for making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 one of the biggest Hindi films to open at the box office this year.

When asked how it feels to lead a film that is one of the most successful in Bollywood this year, Kartik told Filmfare, “I feel extremely grateful to the audience for this historical opening! As an actor, my biggest motivation has been to entertain the audience, and the love that’s been pouring in from the masses is not only encouraging but also validating on so many levels. This is not just a celebration for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team but for the Hindi film industry as a whole, and we are so happy that the film has been embraced the way it has.”

Kartik is being hailed for delivering a Hindi superhit when south Indian films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 have been reigning the box office. On this, he said, “I’m flattered and humbled by that statement,” Kartik said. “However, I have miles to go and lots more to do. I’m currently enjoying this phase in my career and the results it yields only encourage me to push the envelope a little more.”

While Kartik has always enjoyed his fans’ love, he is now being called one of the superstars of Bollywood, as he has had more hits than misses in his career. Kartik clarified that this phase in his career is not an “overnight success”. He shared, “It definitely wasn’t an overnight thing, but I think after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that change started coming in, when people started recognising and calling me by my name. I am very grateful for the position I have attained in my life and career today, and it is my audience and fans who have to be credited for that.”

“Stardom for me, till date, has only meant love from my fans. So when the love grows, I only feel more and more motivated to push my boundaries further and work harder for them, as it is to them that I owe my success. Plus, stardom is a dynamic concept which always comes and goes, but it is my family that always helps me stay grounded and remember my roots, so my focus is always on my craft and on working towards being the best there,” Kartik said on handling stardom.