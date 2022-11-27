Kartik Aaryan on being called ‘replacement star’: ‘Have been ignored for years, tough to ignore me now’

Kartik Aaryan feels even memes on him is a sign of love. The actor, who has been in the industry for more than a decade, said the love he is receiving now has washed up the fear of been ignored that he always had.

Kartik is riding on a career high after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film’s first instalment was headlined by Akshay Kumar. There were rumours that he is now ready to step in the superstar’s iconic film franchise Hera Pheri as well.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked if he has seen a meme doing the rounds where he is being called the ‘replacement star’ who will now replace even Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible, Kartik said he had a good laugh about it.

“A lot of people sent it to me! I found it funny. You see it and you enjoy! I am happy… Sometimes it’s good to not be ignored. I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years.

“But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore. I’m now quite out there, there are a lot of things happening in my life, sometimes it feels overwhelming but that’s not in my hands. I’m going with the flow,” he added.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next, Freddy. Co-starring Alaya F, the thriller is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 2.

Talking about Freddy, Kartik Aaryan had earlier described the film’s script and his character as “complex”. Freddy is directed by Shahshanka Ghosh.

“The prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me,” he added.