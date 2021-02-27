Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new haircut, shares video with a Game of Thrones twist

Kartik Aaryan with his stylist Milan Kepchaki in Manali. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has chopped off his long-lockdown-tresses. On Saturday, Kartik shared a video showing off his chic new hair-do given by his personal stylist Milan Kepchaki, who travels with the actor on all his shoots and sets. The video, however had a Game of Thrones and Jon Snow connection.

The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram to share a video revealing his new look, while being surrounded by snow-clad mountains. However, the actor, in his typical quirky style, gave it video a Game Of Thrones twist by using the series’ title track in the background. Kartik resumed shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali earlier this week.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Baal cut gaye. Lekin Snow vaala attitude nahi gaya. #WinterHasCome #BackToTheOG”

Last week Kartik shared the film’s release date, and said, “No Mo FOMO. Humaara number bhi aa gaya. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror comedy film, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in leading roles. It is the sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to hit theatres on November 19.