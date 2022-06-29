scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Kartik Aaryan never expected to ‘revive’ film industry with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘Above our expectations’

Kartik Aaryan cannot believe that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned over Rs 262.04 crore at the worldwide box office. "I expected it to earn Rs 100 crore,' he said.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 11:01:56 am
Kartik Aaryan is elated over the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a blockbuster hit. The film has earned Rs 262.04 crore at the worldwide box office with Rs 184.32 crore coming from the Indian market. Now out on streaming giant Netflix, the horror-comedy is still seeing footfall in the cinema halls. With each passing day, the film is setting a new record, and this has left Kartik elated. He cannot believe that his film has helped Bollywood ‘revive’ from the losses incurred during the pandemic.

Kartik said that none of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team members expected the film to cross Rs 200 crore mark. He told News18, “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy, is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Reet, who brings Ruhaan into her haunted house in Rajasthan. Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor also feels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success is ‘unreal’. He said, “Jayesbhai Joradar released a week before us. We had Top Gun a week after us and later we had Samrat Prithviraj. Later Jurassic World Dominion came in which also opened well. We are in our sixth week and the film is running in theatres and is even in top five on Netflix which is unreal in today’s time.”

Also read |Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review: Tabu towers over everyone in this Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani retread

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has got Kartik Aaryan a new car as a gift. The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar gifted him McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore. Kartik shared photos where he is seen posing along with his new car. “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi 🍜🚗 Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha ❤️ India’s 1st McLaren Gt 🥹 Agla gift Private jet sir 😂 #Gratitude 🙏🏻 📸- @prathameshb84 @tejas.kudtarkar @bombaytimes,” he wrote along with the photos.

